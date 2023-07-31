Στην επενδυτική βαθμίδα η ελληνική οικονομία σύμφωνα με τον οίκο αξιολόγησης R&I

Από το Γραφείο Τύπου του Υπουργείου Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών εκδόθηκε η ακόλουθη ανακοίνωση:

Ο ιαπωνικός οίκος Rating and Investment Information (R&I) αναβάθμισε σήμερα 31 Ιουλίου 2023 το αξιόχρεο του Ελληνικού Δημοσίου στην επενδυτική βαθμίδα, BBB- με σταθερές προοπτικές (από ΒΒ+ με σταθερή προοπτική προηγουμένως).

Στην έκθεση αξιολόγησης που δόθηκε σήμερα στη δημοσιότητα επισημαίνονται έξι θετικές εξελίξεις που οδήγησαν στην αναβάθμιση και συγκεκριμένα:

1. Η μεγάλη νίκη του κυβερνώντος κόμματος με επικεφαλής τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη στα εκλογές του Ιουνίου, αποτέλεσμα που διασφαλίζει την συνέχιση των πολιτικών με στόχο την αναζωογόνηση της ελληνικής οικονομίας και τη δημοσιονομική εξυγίανση και αυξάνει τις προσδοκίες για ενίσχυση της ανάπτυξης με κινητήρια δύναμη τις επενδύσεις και τις μεταρρυθμίσεις, καθώς και για συνεχή βελτίωση του λόγου του δημόσιου χρέους.

2. Η ισχυρή ανάπτυξη (5,9 %) της ελληνικής οικονομίας το 2022, πάνω από τον μέσο όρο της ευρωζώνης και οι προβλέψεις της κυβέρνησης και της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για ανάπτυξη 2,3% και 2,4% αντίστοιχα, το 2023.

3. Η πρόοδος στη διάθεση των μη εξυπηρετούμενων ανοιγμάτων (NPE) με τη χρήση τιτλοποιήσεων που οδήγησαν τον δείκτη NPE των τραπεζών σε μονοψήφια επίπεδα.

4. Η βελτίωση του δημοσιονομικού ισοζυγίου μετά το μεγάλο έλλειμμα που καταγράφηκε λόγω της πανδημίας COVID-19. Το 2022 καταγράφηκε μικρό πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα, παρά τις επιδοτήσεις προς τις επιχειρήσεις και τα νοικοκυριά για την αντιμετώπιση της αύξησης του πληθωρισμού και των τιμών της ενέργειας. Η κυβέρνηση για το 2023 προβλέπει πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 1,1 % του ΑΕΠ (και μειωμένο δημοσιονομικό έλλειμμα 1,8 % του ΑΕΠ) ενώ η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή προβλέπει ακόμη μεγαλύτερο πλεόνασμα. «Υπό τον πρωθυπουργό Μητσοτάκη, ο οποίος εξασφάλισε τη δεύτερη θητεία του, η κυβέρνηση αναμένεται να διατηρήσει την πειθαρχημένη δημοσιονομική πολιτική της. Ο οίκος πιστεύει ότι η

αύξηση των κρατικών δαπανών θα ελεγχθεί και ότι το πρωτογενές ισοζύγιο θα παραμείνει σε θετικό πρόσημο από το 2024 και μετά», αναφέρεται στην έκθεση.

5. Η μείωση του χρέους της γενικής κυβέρνησης κάτω από τα προ της πανδημίας επίπεδα, στο 171,3% του ΑΕΠ το 2022, ενώ ήταν πάνω από 200% το 2020. Η κυβέρνηση προβλέπει ότι ο δείκτης δημόσιου χρέους για το 2023 θα διαμορφωθεί στο 162,6%. Ο λόγος του δημόσιου χρέους πιθανότατα θα ακολουθήσει μια σταθερή πτωτική πορεία υποστηριζόμενος από το πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα.

6. Η διεκδίκηση πρόσθετης χρηματοδότησης από το REPowerEU Plan, επιπλέον των κεφαλαίων που είναι διαθέσιμα στο πλαίσιο του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης της ΕΕ με την εφαρμογή διαρθρωτικών μεταρρυθμίσεων σε τομείς όπως το επιχειρηματικό περιβάλλον, η αγορά εργασίας και η δημόσια διοίκηση.

Από το υπουργείο Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών επισημαίνεται ότι:

Η αναβάθμιση της ελληνικής οικονομίας στην επενδυτική βαθμίδα από τον οίκο R&I είναι αποτέλεσμα της ανοδικής πορείας της ελληνικής οικονομίας κατά την προηγούμενη τετραετία, της πολιτικής σταθερότητας και των θετικών προοπτικών για τη χώρα που διανοίγονται μετά τις εκλογές του Ιουνίου. Η εξέλιξη αυτή ανοίγει το δρόμο για τα επενδυτικά κεφάλαια της Ιαπωνίας (και συνολικά της ασιατικής αγοράς) προς την ελληνική οικονομία. Επιπλέον, παρά το γεγονός ότι η R&I δεν περιλαμβάνεται στους οίκους που αναγνωρίζει η Ευρωπαϊκή Κεντρική Τράπεζα , η σημερινή αναβάθμιση αποτελεί προάγγελο των αναβαθμίσεων που αναμένονται το επόμενο διάστημα και από τους λοιπούς αναγνωρισμένους από την Ευρωπαϊκή Κεντρική Τράπεζα οίκους αξιολόγησης. Γεγονός που θα σημάνει χαμηλότερο κόστος χρηματοδότησης, μεγαλύτερες επενδύσεις στη χώρα, ανάπτυξη και θέσεις εργασίας.

Επισυνάπτεται η σχετική ανακοίνωση του οίκου R&I

RATIONALE:

The Greek economy stays on a solid track despite the uncertain economic environment in Europe.

The primary balance has turned to surplus and the government debt ratio has fallen below the

pre-pandemic levels. The election held in June 2023 gave the ruling party led by Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis a major victory that secured his second term under the parliamentary majority. The

result has cemented the continuation of policies sought by the Mitsotakis administration aiming at

revitalization of the Greek economy and fiscal consolidation, raising expectations for strengthening the

economic growth potential driven by investment and reforms as well as for continuous improvement in

government debt ratio. Also taking into account confirmation of further stability in the financial sector

along with the said factors, R&I has upgraded the Foreign and Domestic Currency Issuer Ratings to

BBB-.

While higher energy prices and accelerating inflation has weighted on the economy since the start

of 2022, the recovery in tourism demand has buttressed the economy. Also contributed by the firm

trend in private consumption and an increase in investment, the growth rate of real gross domestic

product (GDP) for 2022 reached 5.9%, outpacing the Euro-zone average. The projections of the

government and European Commission (EC) for 2023 are 2.3% and 2.4% respectively, reflecting the

firm trend of domestic demand despite the expected slowdown of economy.

Thanks to the progress in disposal of non-performing exposure (NPE) utilizing securitization

backed by government guarantee, NPE ratio of the banking sector has fallen to the single-digit range.

While the sector’s loss for 2021 had widened from the previous year due to the negative impact of the

NPE disposal, it turned profitable in 2022. With an improved balance sheet, banks are transforming

themselves into a profit-generating structure. Banks have also been strengthening their capital. Going

forward, eyes are on whether the sector is able to accelerate the reduction of NPE ratio, which still

stands at a higher level than other Euro-zone countries.

The fiscal balance is improving from the huge deficit recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In

2022, the primary balance turned to a slight surplus backed by the robust tax revenue in spite of the

fiscal supports for companies and households amid soaring energy prices and accelerating inflation.

The government is projecting the fiscal deficit to narrow to 1.8% of GDP in 2023 with a primary surplus

of 1.1%. EC is projecting an even larger surplus. Under Prime Minister Mitsotakis, who secured its

second term, the government is expected to maintain its disciplined fiscal policies. R&I believes that the

increase in government spending will be controlled and that the primary balance will remain in the black

from 2024 onwards.

The general government debt fell below the pre-pandemic levels, standing at 171.3% of GDP in

2022 in contrast to more than 200% recorded in 2020. The government projects the government debt

ratio for 2023 at 162.6%. The government debt ratio will likely follow a stable downward trajectory

backed by the primary balance that had turned to the black. The government debt consists mostly of

borrowings from public institutions, with an average remaining term to maturity of approximately 20

years. The Greek government is deemed to hold a certain level of debt affordability, given the ample

cash reserves available to the government.

The government is planning to seek additional funding from the REPowerEU Plan, on top of the

funds available under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) of the European Union (EU). It is

implementing structural reforms in the areas such as business environment, labor market and public

administration in accordance with RRF. These initiatives give a good opportunity to bolster the

economic growth potential, which has been an issue since before Corona, including the promotion of

NEWS RELEASE

■Contact : Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept. TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471 E-mail. infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact : Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations) TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I’s opinions on an issuer’s general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not

statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not

liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

please refer to https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/docs/policy/site.html.

©Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

investment. Helped also by the inflow of foreign direct investments, the investment ratio has recovered

from the persistently stagnant level after the Greek debt crisis, gradually narrowing the gap between the

EU average and the country. R&I keeps a close eye on the direction of policies under Prime Minister

Mitsotakis that has secured a solid administrative foundation.

R&I RATINGS:

.

ISSUER: Hellenic Republic

[Rating Changed]

Rating Rating Outlook

Foreign Currency Issuer Rating BBB- Stable

Domestic Currency Issuer Rating BBB- Stable

Primary rating methodologies applied:

R&I’s Analytical Approach to Sovereigns [May 21, 2021]